Lakeview VFD fills a vital role in its fleet with addition of 2021 tender

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2021

Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department recently updated its fleet with the help of a $200,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Pictured are (l to r): Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jackson, firefighters Lisa Silas and Waymond Weaver and Fire Chief Bob Wilkins.

Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department received the first new addition to its fleet in 20 years thanks to a cost-share grant through the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.



“We are very pleased to receive a grant to help purchase a new 1,500-gallon water tender,” said Lakeview VFD Fire Chief Bob Wilkins. “It is replacing two older trucks that had mechanical problems and were a drain on the department. Now we won’t have to worry about repairs, and since it is a newer tender it will allow for faster response.”



The tender will be used for all types of fire response in the community and surrounding area, especially areas where fire hydrants are not available.



“The new tender will be a workhorse and great benefit to the department and community,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Matthew Schlaefer. “It will be a reliable water source that will meet the demands of local fire suppression,” he said.



Fire Chief Wilkins expressed his appreciation to the Hill County ESD #1 for supporting the department with the cost share portion of the purchase and the backing of the community that helps to meet the daily operational expenses of the department.



“Our department has been serving the area since 1971 and we have open enrollment for anyone with the heart to give back to the community,” said Wilkins.



You can apply to be a volunteer firefighter at any Tuesday night meeting (no meeting on a fifth Tuesday) at 7 p.m. at 118 Leasure Lane in Whitney.



Texas A&M Forest Service is an agency operating within the Texas A&M University System and as the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administrator is committed to protecting lives, property and natural resources.



The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by Texas State Legislature and provides cost share funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.



For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit http://texasfd.com.