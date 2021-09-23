Single-vehicle crash claims the life of Whitney resident

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2021

A Whitney woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Whitney Thursday, September 17.



Whitney police, fire and emergency medical services were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 22 and Farm Road 933 at approximately 3:20 p.m. after a report of a vehicle striking a signal pole.



According to reports, the driver of the sport-utility vehicle, 65-year-old Marilyn Mosil Williams of Whitney, received emergency care at the scene and was transported to Hill Regional Hospital. She later died of her injuries.



Assisting Whitney Police Department at the scene were the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, CareFlite and the Department of Public Safety.



The intersection was converted to a four-way stop until Texas Department of Transportation crews arrived to begin repairs on the pole and traffic signal.