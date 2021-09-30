Council adopts budget, tax rate for FY 2021-22

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 29, 2021

The Whitney City Council approved the city budget and tax rate in a meeting held Monday, September 20.



The council adopted a tax rate of $0.638400 per $100 valuation, which is the same as the 2020 rate but above the no-new-revenue rate, which would raise the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year based on the same properties taxed in both years.



The Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget drafted based on the adopted tax rate includes 6.4802 percent more property tax revenue compared to Fiscal Year 2020-21.



The city will raise $47,226.88 more in tax revenue this year, and $22,841.44 of that is revenue that will come from new properties added to the tax roll.



The city’s budgeted revenues total $1,983,100 in the 21-22 budget, with the top two anticipated sources of revenue being property taxes ($750,000) and sales tax revenue ($700,000).



Budgeted expenses totaled $1,983,084, with the top two expenses being the police department ($602,793) and the ambulance service ($513,923).