Corps of Engineers project now underway to inspect 16 sluice gates at Whitney dam

September 29, 2021

Those traveling or enjoying recreation near the Whitney Dam will see equipment in the area as the Corps of Engineers works to inspect the sluice gates at the dam. Highway 22 traffic will proceed uninterrupted during the project, Corps officials said. The public is asked to keep a safe distance from work areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has initiated a project to inspect the 16 sluice gates at Whitney Dam.



The inspection project received congressional appropriation in 2019 and is the culmination of more than three years of detailed planning by the Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Valley Authority.



The Corps of Engineers expects the process to last approximately 24 weeks.



The complex project requires isolation of individual sluice gates, located 86 feet below the lake surface. To accomplish isolation, a 90-ton crane positioned on a 60-foot by 106-foot barge will lower bulkheads to block the flood release sluiceways and allow the gates to be opened and drained for visual inspection by structural engineers.



Specific measures were included in the planning process to prevent the shutdown of the federal bridge over the Whitney Dam and allow State Highway 22 traffic to continue uninterrupted.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials and Whitney Lake staff remind the public to maintain a safe distance from staging areas, work zones and equipment. Signs will be posted to alert the public of these areas.



“The Corps of Engineers encourages all visitors to use diligent water safety practices while visiting Lake Whitney and to please remember, life jackets save lives,” the Corps announced in a press release.



The Corps of Engineers appreciates continued public support in ensuring safety and security during this project.



For additional information, contact the lake office at 254-622-3332.