Pioneer Days Festival set for this Saturday downtown

September 29, 2021

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce will present the 46th annual Pioneer Days festival Saturday, October 2, and the annual carnival will get underway Thursday evening and continue through the event.



Carnival games and rides will operate in the downtown area from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings, and the fun will continue from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.



Opening ceremonies for this year’s festival will be held at 8:50 a.m. Saturday with Mayor Brad Slaten welcoming those in attendance and booths opening to the public.



Vendors will offer food, drinks, crafts, novelties and other items for sale throughout the downtown area. Entertainment is also scheduled throughout the day.



The annual Pioneer Days parade always draws the day’s biggest crowd, and it will begin at 3 p.m. this year with lineup at 2:30 p.m.



The parade will travel through downtown streets and include VIP vehicles, dancers, the Whitney High School band, first responders, floats designed by local organizations and businesses, clowns, horses and much more.



Spectators are asked to stay close to sidewalks and out of streets for safety.



This year’s festival will be held the same weekend as Whitney’s homecoming football game, and the chamber invites any former Whitney High School students participating in homecoming activities or reunions to join in the fun downtown.



A complete schedule of events can be found on pages four and five of our printed edition or on the local events section of our website.



For more information or questions about any of this year’s activities, contact the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce at 254-694-2540.