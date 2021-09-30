COVID-19 numbers trending down, new fatalities reported

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Data received at the county level Friday, September 24, showed that 142 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hill County over the previous two weeks. That number is down from the 176 cases that were reported in the two-week data released the previous Friday.



Over the past month, there have been 360 total cases reported in Hill County, according to the Department of State Health Services.



As of Sunday, September 26, the state was reporting a total of 133 COVID-19 fatalities in Hill County since the pandemic began, with seven of those deaths added to the county’s total in the past two weeks.



Data released by Bosque County officials Friday, September 24, showed 173 estimated active cases in Bosque County, with 30 new confirmed cases over the previous week.



Local hospitalizations fell over the past week after climbing the week before. In Trauma Service Area M—which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone and Falls counties—there were 169 patients hospitalized as of Sunday, down from 227 a week before.



Statewide, new cases and hospitalizations decreased last week compared to the previous week. As of Friday, September 24, 10,773 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down by 1,702 patients from the previous week.



Vaccination rates remained about the same as the previous week in Hill County, with approximately 48 percent of eligible residents having received one dose of a vaccine and 40 percent fully vaccinated. In Bosque County, 44 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, with 52 percent having received one dose.



Free COVID-19 testing is offered in a drive-thru format at the Hill County Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Pre-registration is not required. There will be no cost to any patient for the test, but those who are insured should bring their cards.



The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is the test that provides the most reliable results, is offered at the site.



The fairgrounds is located at 205 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro.