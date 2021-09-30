Hill County ESDs adopt tax rates

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 29, 2021

In special meetings held last week, the Emergency Services District (ESD) 1 and 2 boards of commissioners approved 2021 tax rates that are lower than the districts’ 2020 rates.



A rate of $0.028800 per $100 valuation was adopted by ESD 1, which is down from last year’s tax rate of $0.029500.



Although the district’s new rate is lower, it is above the no-new-revenue rate, which would have raised the same amount of tax revenue for ESD 1 based on the same properties taxed in 2020 and 2021. The district’s revenue will increase 5.91 percent.

The ESD 2 board adopted a tax rate of $0.043623 per $100 valuation, which is the no-new-revenue rate and below the 2020 rate of $0.046151.



The average taxable value of a homestead in areas covered by ESDs 1 and 2 increased from $121,877 in 2020 to $122,303 in 2021.