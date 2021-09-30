Plans already underway for LWMA’s 2021 Joint Committee For Christmas programs

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 29, 2021

Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance’s Joint Committee for Christmas will distribute Angel Tree gifts from a new location this year. Committee members pictured in front of the Lake Whitney Senior Center, where the distribution will take place, are (l to r): Beth Wolsey, Kim Montgomery, Bonnie Jaskie, Linda Jones, Lisa Vought and Terry Boyer.

Although Christmas is three months away, the Joint Committee for Christmas (JCC), commissioned by the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (LWMA), and its volunteers are already gearing up to help make this upcoming Christmas brighter for many families in the Lake Whitney area.



The JCC’s giving network will offer clothing and gifts for area youth (the Angel Tree program), gifts for senior citizens and Christmas meal boxes for families. Registration starts in October. Applications will be available through the schools and at the Our Daily Bread Food Bank during normal operational hours.



Angel Tree Distribution Day will be December 16 at a new location, the Family Life Center (Lake Whitney Senior Center) at 503 North Colorado Street in Whitney. Michele Walker, 2021 program chair, said that the center will provide improved accessibility for toy selection and disbursement of the Angel Tree gifts.



Food boxes and senior gifts will continue to be picked up be at the food bank, located at 100 Sims Drive.

Donations and volunteers are needed for the project. Anyone who is interested or has questions about the project may contact Walker at walkerranch93@outlook.com.



The JCC is requesting donations be mailed to: JCC, c/o Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 1502, Whitney, TX 76692.

Donations may also be made online at lakewhitneyministerialalliance.org.