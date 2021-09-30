Free clinic to offer flu shots in October

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Flu shots will be available October 4 and October 16, according to Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic (MHMC) officials. Weather permitting, the flu shots will be available beginning at 8 a.m. outside the clinic facility due to the current COVID-19 situation in Hill County.



Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic will not be open for face-to-face patient care on October 2. Volunteers will be available to answer phone calls regarding health issues and medicine refills. Patients are asked to call 254-479-1489 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number and a short message.



MHMC volunteers apologized for any inconvenience to patients and potential new patients. They also encouraged all residents of Hill County to get vaccinated in an effort to curb the number of COVID-19 cases.



Clinic open dates will be posted on the clinic door, Facebook page and in the local newspapers. Should there be an emergency health concern, patients are advised visit the local emergency room or nearest urgent care facility.



MHMC is a 501c3 non profit medical clinic providing healthcare to persons in Hill County who have no medical insurance. The clinic is funded by donations from area churches, individuals and other organizations. All donations are tax deductible.



The clinic is located at 120 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro.