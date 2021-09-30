WHS bass fishing team competes

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 29, 2021

Whitney High School’s first fishing team competed in the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail at Lake Waco Sunday, September 19. The bass team is open to high school students, and those who join compete for scholarship opportunities and prizes. Whitney registered four female teams and two male teams. Boat captains include: James Ivers, Tyson Griffin, Roger Camp, Chris Fulton, Floyd Wolf and Adam Handy. Anglers include: Jared Ivers, Brayden Heath, Carson Griffin, Mason Seely, Danielle Ortiz, Jasmyn Britain, Bailey Fulton, Karley Tucker and Hope Ivers. Pictured above are angler Jared Ivers, boat captain James Ivers and angler Brayden Heath. They make up the first team to ever catch one fish with a scale of 1.75, leaving Whitney’s ranking at 32 out of 76 teams. Christi Ivers, school sponsor of the fishing team, would like to thank the team’s sponsors for their contributions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s