WHS bass fishing team competes

Reporter: Ellie Mahan
August 29, 2021
Whitney High School’s first fishing team competed in the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail at Lake Waco Sunday, September 19. The bass team is open to high school students, and those who join compete for scholarship opportunities and prizes. Whitney registered four female teams and two male teams. Boat captains include: James Ivers, Tyson Griffin, Roger Camp, Chris Fulton, Floyd Wolf and Adam Handy. Anglers include: Jared Ivers, Brayden Heath, Carson Griffin, Mason Seely, Danielle Ortiz, Jasmyn Britain, Bailey Fulton, Karley Tucker and Hope Ivers. Pictured above are angler Jared Ivers, boat captain James Ivers and angler Brayden Heath. They make up the first team to ever catch one fish with a scale of 1.75, leaving Whitney’s ranking at 32 out of 76 teams. Christi Ivers, school sponsor of the fishing team, would like to thank the team’s sponsors for their contributions.