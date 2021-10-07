“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” offers hilarity with heart

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Pictured are Lake Whitney Arts veteran Gail Warren and newcomer George Staples in rehearsal.

Rehearsals are up and running for Lake Whitney Arts’ rollicking comedy, “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” by Jones, Hope and Wooten.



The cast includes Cindy Parks, Stacey Greenawalt, Rusty Cook, Miranda Essex, Gail Warren, George Staples, Amberly Hadley, Kirk Bonner, Tracey Kirkland and understudy Kelly Robson and Gene Moore.



The comedy is directed by Ed Sanders, and Kitty Marbut is co-director. The crew includes Gene Moore – stage manager, Stacy Greenawalt – set design, Dylon Youngblood – light design and Cindy Parks – sound design.



In “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit,” life in Doublewide, Texas, is crazier than ever. Just when things are looking up—the population has grown to 17 mobile homes and a weekend farmers market—the rug is pulled out from under the residents. It seems their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin. A heap of hilarity with a whole lot of heart, “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” will have the crowd in fits of laughter.



Performances will be held November 6 and 7 and 12-14. All ticket purchases are available online at http://www.lake whitneyarts.org.



The theatre is located at 500 South Bosque (Highway 22) in Whitney.