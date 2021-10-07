Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 22 west of Whitney

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 6, 2021

A pedestrian was killed in a collision near Whitney in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 30.


Reports indicated that Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on State Highway 22 near Private Road 2223, west of Whitney at approximately 3:30 a.m.


DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard said that a preliminary investigation determined that a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling westbound crashed into a female pedestrian who was walking in the westbound lane.


The pedestrian was transported to Hill Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.


The woman’s identity was reportedly being withheld pending her identification and notification of next of kin.


Howard encouraged pedestrians to ensure that they are visible at all times by wearing bright clothing during the day and wearing reflective materials or using a flashlight at night.

