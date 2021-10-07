Whitney Celebrates 46th Annual Pioneer Days Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events Editor: Shannon Cottongame October 6, 2021 The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pioneer Days festival was well attended this year as members of the community and visitors filled the streets of downtown Whitney. With carnival rides, food, vendors, music, dancing and the annual parade, there was fun for everyone. The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce hosted the Miss Pioneer Days pageant Friday evening, October 1. This year’s winners were (l to r): Miss Pioneer Days Alyseia Peterson, Lil’ Miss Pioneer Days Madison Elmore and Jr. Miss Pioneer Days Kaydence Powell. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related