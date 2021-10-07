Whitney Celebrates 46th Annual Pioneer Days

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 6, 2021

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pioneer Days festival was well attended this year as members of the community and visitors filled the streets of downtown Whitney. With carnival rides, food, vendors, music, dancing and the annual parade, there was fun for everyone.
The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce hosted the Miss Pioneer Days pageant Friday evening, October 1. This year’s winners were (l to r): Miss Pioneer Days Alyseia Peterson, Lil’ Miss Pioneer Days Madison Elmore and Jr. Miss Pioneer Days Kaydence Powell.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s