WHS Crowns 2021 Homecoming Queen

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 6, 2021

Whitney High School homecoming queen Macy McKinney was crowned during halftime ceremonies of the Wildcat football game Friday night, October 1. In a moving ceremony, Macy was escorted by members of the Waco Police Department as a tribute to her late father Michael McKinney, who was a Waco officer and passed away in December after battling cancer. “She is and forever will be a part of the Waco PD family, so we had to come out and support her,” the department announced in a statement. The homecoming queen was also escorted by her mother, April McKinney.

