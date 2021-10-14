COVID numbers still trending down locally

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

Numbers received at the county level Friday, October 8, show that new cases of COVID-19 continue to be on a downward trend in Hill County.



Two-week data shows that between September 23 and October 7, there were 77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hill County. Two-week data released a week earlier showed that number to be 120, which was down from 142 on the previous report.



The Department of State Health Services reports that 236 Hill County cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between September 7 and October 7. Nine additional deaths were added to the county’s total over the past week, bringing the number of fatalities to 146 in Hill County since the pandemic began.