Chamber welcomes Lake Whitney Nutrition Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame October 13, 2021 The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 8, for Lake Whitney Nutrition. Pictured are owners Mandy and Dowell Missildine; employees Laney Schmid, Catherine Ellis and Kelly Harris; Chamber Directors Amy Booth from Citizens State Bank, Rudy Reyna of Build One Way and Vanessa Meyer from Peoples Bank; Chamber Ambassadors Charles and Terry Boyer from Fast Food 4 Ur Future; Whitney Mayor Brad Slaten; and Lil' Miss Pioneer Day Queen Madison Elmore and her mother Karminn. Lake Whitney Nutrition is located at 903 South Bosque Street in Whitney. Terry Boyer, co-owner of Fast Food 4 Ur Future, poses with Little Miss Pioneer Day at the Lake Whitney Nutrition ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo submitted by Terry Boyer.