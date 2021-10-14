Hill County Retired Teachers meeet

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

Lynn Brown, a retiree from Hewitt, is shown choosing a gift from the door prize basket at the September 28 meeting of Hill County Retired Teachers. Brown was one of four new members to be at the first meeting held since March 2020 when TRTA shut down in-person meetings. TRTA staff in Austin work with Texas legislators to improve the status of all teacher retirees. HCRTA dues are $45 with $35 going to the state. To join or renew, contact Linda at 254-221-0101.

