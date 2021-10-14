WHS student recognized by FCA

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
October 13, 2021
The Burton Lawless College Scholarship was presented to two recipients, including a Whitney student, at the 22nd Annual Grant Teaff Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Golf Tournament. Burton is a Leadership Board member in the Heart of Texas area and a Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys. The award is based on the recipient’s involvement in FCA, leadership and recommendation from their huddle coach. Kolt Byrd of Whitney High School and Lexi Moody of Crawford High School each received a $250 scholarship. They are pictured above with Heart of Texas North representative Carrie Rogers (top left), Heart of Texas Director Ben Johnson (top right), Coach Grant Teaff (bottom left) and Burton Lawless (bottom right). Recipients were recognized at the lunch program of the golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco Monday, September 27.