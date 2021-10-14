Marker to be dedicated at area cemetary

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the Covington Cemetery as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors the Covington Cemetery as an important and educational part of local history.



A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at the cemetery in Covington.



The 7.5-acre cemetery surrounded by a natural rock wall contains over 2,200 burials. The Covington Cemetery Fund, a non-profit corporation, maintains the cemetery. The Board of Trustees and the Hill County Historical Commission welcome the public to share in and witness the dedication.



A cemetery qualifies for a marker if two basic criteria are met: historical significance and age. The Covington Cemetery more than met both of these requirements.



The headstones reveal the names of many early pioneers who settled, established homes and raised families in northern Hill County. The earliest recorded headstone is from 1864. Since then, the Covington Cemetery has been the final resting place not only for hundreds of local ancestors, but also numerous veterans in both peace and war, including a Texas Ranger during the Texas Revolution.



For more information, contact John Stevens at jdssr2427@comcast.net.