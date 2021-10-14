Local RTA presidents attend conference

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

Recently attending the Retired Teachers District 12 Fall Conference at the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco were Doug Hennig, Bosque County Retired Teachers Association President, and Kay Brown, Hill County Retired Teachers Association President. Hennig gave the invocation to begin the conference. The Retired Teachers Association has a membership close to 90,000 but represents the almost 426,000 retirees in Texas. The organization was influential in the passage of the “13th check” for retired teachers. Retirees can expect that 13th check of up to $2,400 in January of 2022.

