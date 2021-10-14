Proposed redistricting maps would bring changes to area

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 13, 2021

If the redistricting maps proposed by Texas lawmakers are passed in their current forms, they could bring some changes in representation locally.



Using the latest census data, the Texas Legislature is tasked with setting new boundaries for state House and Senate districts as well as districts for congressional seats and the State Board of Education.



The proposed Texas House map introduced during the special legislative session would move Hill County out of District 8, represented by Rep. Cody Harris, to District 13.



District 13 would also include Bosque, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties, along with a portion of McLennan County, and there would be an open House seat for that newly formed district.



The proposed congressional map moves Hill County out of Congressman Roger Williams’ District 25 and into Congressional District 6 along with Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson and Cherokee counties. Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-Waxahachie) currently serves District 6. Bosque County would be in District 31 under the plan.



The Senate map approved by that body would keep Hill and Bosque counties in District 22, represented by Senator Brian Birdwell, whose district would also add Comanche and Hamilton counties.



The initial draft of the State Board of Education map keeps Hill and Bosque counties in their current District 14 represented by Republican Sue Melton-Malone of Robinson.



The proposed maps could change as lawmakers continue to debate and make adjustments to the plans. The 2022 primary election date will be set based on when the new maps become law.



If the maps are finalized by November 15, the primaries are expected to be held March 1, 2022. That date could be pushed back to April or even the end of May if the districts are not set until next year.



Under the best-case scenario, the filing period for the March 1 primaries would open November 29 and run through December 13. If the maps are not finalized until next year, the filing period for May 24 primary elections would open February 21 and run through March 7.