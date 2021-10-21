4-H Shooting Sports open to members

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Youth who enjoy the outdoors, shooting or archery are invited to join 4-H Shooting Sports. The program is for young people from eight to 18 and teaches firearm safety and responsibility, all in a safe and fun competitive environment.



Shooting Sports offers many disciplines, including rifle, pistol, shotgun, archery and muzzle loading. The program allows participants to compete at the county, district, state and even national level.



Hill County has its own club and is always looking for new shooters to join in the fun. Club meetings are held at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office in Hillsboro every fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.



To learn more, visit the Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Facebook page or contact the Extension Office at 254-582-4022.