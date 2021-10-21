HCRTA to hear from Silver Connections

Submitted by Hill County Retired Teachers

October 20, 2021

Linda Dewitt is wondering what’s in the door prize sack at the HCRTA September meeting. Join us October 26, at 10 a.m. in the Bob Bullock room, cafeteria building, Hill College Campus.

Linda Dewitt, pictured at left, is the Chairperson of the Hill County Retired Teachers Membership Committee. Linda recently returned from a trip to Branson, Missouri coordinated by Tricia Shelton, Hill Regional Hospital’s Silver Connections advisor.



Linda reported that the accommodations were comfortable, the food was abundant, and the bus took the travelers to all the events. Linda also reported that Ms. Shelton is planning a similar trip to New Orleans in April and a cruise to Alaska in August.



If you think these trips sound like fun, then you should attend the Tuesday, October 26th meeting of the Hill County Retired Teachers Association. As usual, the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Bob Bullock room of the Hill College cafeteria building. Shelton will tell the retirees all about the benefits of being involved in the activities she plans in connection with Hill Regional.



Also, Laura Rothrock, District 12 President, will update us on district and state events.



We will be collecting donations for books and scholarships, but the really special news about this meeting is that the Silver Connections Lunch Bunch has invited us to join them for a Dutch treat lunch at the Lone Star Cafe. They meet at 11:30 a.m.