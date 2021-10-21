Community Veterans Day event planned in Whitney

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 20, 2021

The Fort Graham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR, is pleased to announce a community-wide Veterans Day celebration to be held in conjunction with the Whitney posts of the American Legion #522 and the VFW #12176.



The event will be open to the public and will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month) at the Lake Whitney Senior Center, located at 503 North Colorado Street behind the First United Methodist Church.



All veterans and all families of veterans are cordially invited, as well as the entire community eager to celebrate any veterans who have served our country.



Special guest speakers will include Command Sergeant Major Shawn Edwards of the 95th Training Division out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, a 1987 graduate of Whitney High School and a recipient of Bachelor and Master degrees in Architecture from the University of Texas Arlington.



Chaplain, Colonel Randy A. Marshall (Retired) is the current pastor at White Bluff Chapel in Whitney. Dr. Marshall’s most recent military assignment was Command Chaplain of the Air Force Reserve Command, where he oversaw all Air Force Reserve Chaplain and Chaplain Assistants throughout the United States, representing 72 different faith groups.



Presentation and Retirement of the Colors will be performed by members of the Whitney posts of the American Legion and VFW.



Patriotic music and tunes of the World War II era will be presented by the Whitney Jazz Band under the baton of Michael Wilson. Special relevant displays will be arranged around the venue and light refreshments will be served.



Principals organizing the event to honor veterans of the Whitney community include Fort Graham Chapter NSDAR 1st & 2nd Vice Regents, Madeleine Lively and Beverly Hicks; local Veteran Auxiliary volunteer Marsha Riley; Chaplain Clarence Britton of the American Legion Post 522; Commander Richard Wilder of the VFW Post 12176; and Pastor Brad Slaten of the First United Methodist Church in Whitney.



The public is encouraged to attend the event to celebrate America and all the veterans who have served our country.