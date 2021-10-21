New vaccine schedules at Hill Regional

Submitted by Hill Regional Hospital

October 20, 2021

In the continuing increased interest of people wishing to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) vaccine, and for those who desire a first or second vaccine of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots, Hill Regional Hospital is continuing to offer our vaccine clinic. We do have a few changes to the days and time.



Vaccines will continue to be offered each Tuesday, available only from 1 to 3 p.m.



Additionally, we are offering vaccines on several Fridays from only 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday dates are October 22; November 5, 12 and 19. December dates will be announced later.



You may go to http://www.hillre gionalhospital.com to schedule your vaccine. Instructions on eligibility (including information for teens 12-17) and how to register are on the website for both first vaccine registration and booster registration.



If you have had a vaccine before, you need to bring your vaccination card and an ID with you.



A booster (third) vaccine has only been approved for Pfizer, and people wishing to receive a booster must have had their last vaccine at least six months before being allowed to get the additional vaccine.



It is flu season and flu shots are available. It is advisable to wait at least two weeks between the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine. Always consult your personal physician and follow his or her recommendations regarding your health.