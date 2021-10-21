Lake Whitney to host Texas Team Trail championship

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
October 20, 2021
More than 80 fishing teams are expected to make their way to Lake Whitney this week as the Texas Team Trail 2021 National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is held here Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24. The event was originally set to be held in June but was delayed due to flooding and park closures. Take-off and weigh-in will be at Lofers Bend Park, and practice days for registered teams will be Thursday and Friday of this week. Texas Parks and Wildlife reports that fishing has been good on Lake Whitney recently, with local anglers seeing success on their trips to the lake.