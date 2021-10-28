Couple to celebrate 72 years

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 27, 2021

Thelma and Fred Finstad of Whitney are celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary Thursday, October 28. They were married in Fort Worth at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1949. Fred worked as a machinist at LTV, and Thelma worked in fashion for 20 years. They moved to Whitney in 1976 and are members of the Abiding Life Church.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s