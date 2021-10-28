Couple to celebrate 72 years Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame October 27, 2021 Thelma and Fred Finstad of Whitney are celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary Thursday, October 28. They were married in Fort Worth at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1949. Fred worked as a machinist at LTV, and Thelma worked in fashion for 20 years. They moved to Whitney in 1976 and are members of the Abiding Life Church. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related