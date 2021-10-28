Health checks set for World Stroke Day

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 27, 2021

Friday, October 29, is World Stroke Day, and “I will not have a stroke.” is the theme for this year.



Hill Regional Hospital is partnering with Walmart to provide free blood pressure checks at the Hillsboro Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hospital will also provide informational materials to help everyone learn and recognize the symptoms of stroke – F.A.S.T.:



F – Is your FACE drooping?

A – Are your ARMS weak?

S – Do you have SPEECH difficulty?

T – TIME to call 911 if you are experiencing any of these symptoms!



A stroke can affect anyone, at any age. About one in four people worldwide will have a stroke in his or her lifetime. To prevent a stroke, it is vital to understand your risk factors and how you can take control of them.



One can start by implementing healthy habits that can improve your brain function and lower your risk for stroke.

Organizers hope everyone will attend and help “stomp out stroke.”