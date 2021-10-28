Orr to run for new District 13 House seat

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 27, 2021

Angelia Orr

Last week, conservative Republican Angelia Orr (R-Itasca) announced her campaign for the newly created Texas House District 13. She also released an early list of district endorsements, including State Representative Cody Harris.



“I’m running for the Texas House of Representatives to serve as a strong voice for rural Texas,” said Orr. “Our rural representation in Austin is declining, which is why I’m committed to standing up and

fighting for the rural conservative values we hold dear. We’ve been blessed to raise our kids and build a business here, and I want future generations to have that same opportunity and quality of life.”



Angelia is a wife, mother, small business owner and lifelong conservative. She and her husband, Will, live in Hill County, where his family has farmed and ranched since 1872. They have two grown children, attend First Baptist Church Hillsboro, and run several successful small businesses. Will is the chairman of the Hill County Republican Party.



A 1992 graduate of Texas A&M University, Angelia has dedicated her life to raising her family and serving her community. She has served the Republican Party as an election judge, a precinct chair, a delegate to six state conventions and an active member of her local Republican women’s club.



A former substitute teacher and strong advocate for local public schools, Angelia was elected to the Itasca School Board in 2007 and served two terms as secretary. In 2010, she was elected district clerk, winning a competitive, three-person Republican Primary before defeating a five-term Democrat incumbent.



In 2018, Angelia resigned as district clerk after Rep. Harris asked her to serve as his district director.

“While I was sad to lose Hill and Freestone County in redistricting, I am thrilled to endorse Angelia for this newly created seat,” said State Representative Cody Harris. “Angelia did an incredible job as my district director, and I know she’ll make a terrific state representative. She understands issues we face in rural Texas and she’s committed to protecting rural Texas from job-killing government regulations.”



As state representative, Angelia’s priorities include securing the border, cutting property taxes, improving public schools, protecting private property rights, defending the second amendment and supporting a pro-life, pro-family culture in the state.



The Lakelander allows all local political candidates to run one free announcement.



For more information about placing an announcement, email news@lakelander.com.