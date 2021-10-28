Hill, Bosque county polling places set for Election Day

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 27, 2021

Hill and Bosque county residents will vote on eight proposed Texas constitutional amendments along with the rest of the state Tuesday, November 2. Voters in the Aquilla Independent School District will also select school board members on that date.



Hill County polling places in the local area include: Precincts 12, 13 – Our Savior Lutheran Church, 117 HCR 2129 E; Precinct 14 – Aquilla Community Center, 201 East Treadwell; Precincts 19, 20 and 27 – Blum Community Center, 105 South Avenue C; Precincts 21, 22 – Open Range Community Center, 757 FM 1713. See the accompanying chart on page 8 for a complete list of Hill County polling places.



Bosque County voting locations will be as follows: Precincts 1, 2 and 3 – Walnut Springs City Hall, 4126 Third Street; Precincts 4, 5 and 6 – Meridian Civic Center, 309 West River Street; Precincts 7, 8 and 9 – Clifton Civic Center, 403 West 3rd Street; Precincts 10 and 11 – Valley Mills Old City Hall, South 4th Street.



Aquilla ISD will elect two school board members. Incumbents David Snipes and Jason Crose will be joined on the ballot by Taylor Dudik, Daniel Ellis, Lauren Helpert and Jimmy Wade.



The propositions on the ballot are as follows:



PROPOSITION 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.



PROPOSITION 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.



PROPOSITION 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.



PROPOSITION 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.



PROPOSITION 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.



PROPOSITION 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.



PROPOSITION 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.



PROPOSITION 8: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.



Voters should keep in mind that they will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification to cast a ballot. These include a driver license, election identification certificate, DPS identification card, handgun license, military identification card, citizenship certificate or passport.



If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of identification and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. See http://www.votetexas.gov for more information.