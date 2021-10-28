Wildcat band makes area finals Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame October 27, 2021 The long hours of practice put in by the Whitney High School band and color guard since the summer was evident Saturday, October 23, as they competed in the area round of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) marching contest in Robinson. After a morning performance, the band advanced to finals and performed again Saturday evening for a chance to compete at the state contest in San Antonio. The Wildcats finished in sixth place at area finals, missing a chance to compete at state as part of the top four but receiving praise for their performance of this year’s marching show. The band advanced to area after earning straight 1’s, the highest score available, at the regional competition in McGregor a week earlier. The Wildcat band has set several school records in recent years, advancing to area for the first time in 2017 and making a state appearance for the first time in 2019. The band is under the direction of Director Josh Nowlin and Assistant Director Mike Wilson. The color guard is under the direction of Sheri Hayes. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related