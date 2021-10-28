Wildcat bonfire and pep rally conducted

The Lakelander

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 27, 2021

The Whitney Wildcats and fans enjoyed a bonfire and pep rally Wednesday night, October 20, behind Cedar Creek Baptist Church. The event was inspired by students and organized and sponsored by the Whitney Athletic Booster Club, Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce, City of Whitney, Brookshire’s and Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Wildcat athletes from youth teams up to high school were recognized, and the band, drill team and cheerleaders performed. Local firefighters also volunteered their time to ensure the bonfire was conducted safely to be enjoyed by all in attendance.

