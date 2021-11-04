AED project credited with saving life

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 3, 2021



The Hill County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2 Board of Commissioners heard a report on the success of the recent effort to place automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in sheriff’s office vehicles and heard an update on new facilities during a meeting held Thursday, October 21.



Covington Volunteer Fire Department submitted a letter to the board stating that a Hill County Sheriff’s deputy recently used an AED on a patient prior to the arrival of the fire department and CareFlite.



That quick action was credited with saving the individual’s life, and the fire department thanked ESD 2 for funding the devices.



The project to build a new Hillsboro ambulance station on Outlet Drive is moving forward, with the building delivered and parking lot poured. Salt Ridge Construction reported that the project was running six days ahead of schedule.



ESD 2 has also signed a contract for the purchase of approximately seven acres of land between Covington and Blum for a future ambulance station. A survey has been ordered, and the board is expected to close on the property in November.



CareFlite representatives reported that ambulance crews responded to 421 calls for service in September, with 240 transports made to medical facilities. The monthly air report showed CareFlite making nine helicopter transports and Air Evac making 13 trips.



Third-quarter payments to fire departments responding to medical calls as First Responder Organizations were approved. ESD 2 issued checks to eight departments for responding to 123 EMS calls in the third quarter.

The board also voted to engage Certified Public Accountant William Sanders of Waco to perform the Fiscal Year 2021 audit for ESD 2.



The board’s next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at the Hill County Covington Street Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro.