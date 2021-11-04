Blum Bobcats defeat Milford 76-30

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Sports

November 3, 2021

The Blum High School varsity football team traveled to Milford Thursday, October 28, for a District 11-1A Division I game and came out with a 76-30 win. The Bobcats scored 16 points in the final minute of the first half to take a 46-14 lead. Blum continued to dominate in the second half to move its district record to 3-0. The Bobcats will close out the regular season at home against Avalon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 5. Pictured is Laine Goode running the ball into the end zone for a score in Milford.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s