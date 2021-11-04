Blum Bobcats defeat Milford 76-30

November 3, 2021
The Blum High School varsity football team traveled to Milford Thursday, October 28, for a District 11-1A Division I game and came out with a 76-30 win. The Bobcats scored 16 points in the final minute of the first half to take a 46-14 lead. Blum continued to dominate in the second half to move its district record to 3-0. The Bobcats will close out the regular season at home against Avalon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 5. Pictured is Laine Goode running the ball into the end zone for a score in Milford.