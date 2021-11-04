Hill, Bosque unemployment rates down slightly in September

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 3, 2021

Hill County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in September, down from 4.8 percent the previous month.



There were 761 unemployed individuals in the county in September out of a total labor force of 16,476.



One year ago, Hill County’s unemployment rate was 6.3 percent, and the pre-pandemic rate in September 2019 was 3.2 percent.



In Bosque County, the September unemployment rate was reported at 4.3 percent, down slightly from 4.5 percent in August. There were 360 unemployed residents out of a total Bosque County labor force of 8,369.

Last September, Bosque County’s unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, and the pre-pandemic rate in September 2019 was 3.4 percent.



Statewide in September, the Texas unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from August 2021.



Texas added 95,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 16 of the last 17 months. Texas added a total of 711,500 jobs since September 2020.



“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”