MHMC free clinic to be open Saturday

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 3, 2021

Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic (MHMC) will see patients Saturday, November 6, for its first Saturday clinic. Sign-in begins at 6 a.m.


To be seen inside the clinic by a doctor and for lab draws, patients must show a COVID vaccination card at the time of sign-in. Phone calls will be accepted for refills and consultation. Patients are asked to bring all medications for the visit.


Flu shots will be available for everyone from 7 a.m. to noon.


Those with fever or any possible COVID symptoms are asked to call 254-479-1489 and a doctor will return the call. In an emergency, patients are asked to call 9-1-1 or go to the local ER or urgent care facilities.


Those who have a COVID vaccination card, who have no medical insurance, and who live in Hill County qualify to be seen at the free clinic. The clinic, located at 120 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro, is funded by donations from churches, individuals and other organizations.

