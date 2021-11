Hill County Paw Pals is preparing for its annual garage sale, which is a major fund raiser for the organization, and donations will soon be accepted for the sale.



Paw Pals will take donations November 8-12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the sale site on the north side of the Outlets at Hillsboro.



The sale is planned for Saturday, November 13, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, from noon until 5 p.m.