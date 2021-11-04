Pastor selected as guest speaker for Veterans Day

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 3, 2021

The much-anticipated Veterans Day celebration to be held at the Lake Whitney Senior Center will feature two outstanding career military individuals.

Chaplain, Colonel

Randy A. Marshall (Retired)



Dr. Randy Marshall is current pastor of White Bluff Chapel in Whitney and recently retired from a full-time career of military assignments, including his service as deputy command chaplain and command chaplain of the United States Air Force Reserve Command at Robins, Air Force Base.



Marshall also served as deputy command chaplain of the United States Southern Command in Miami, Florida. In addition, he served a six-month deployment as the United States Central Command deputy command chaplain.



Part-time reserve assignments served by Chaplain, Colonel Marshall include Lackland AFB, Texas, Randolph AFB, Texas and special tours at Nellis AFB, Nevada and the Air Force Academy, Colorado.



During his part-time reserve status, he served as pastor of three Baptist churches in Yorktown, Stockdale and Dickinson, Texas. He is married to his wife, Susie. They have two grown children and two grandchildren.

Also providing a guest speaker address for the occasion will be Army Command Sergeant Major Shawn Edwards, who hails from Whitney, having graduated Whitney High School in 1987. Edwards’ military career was featured in the newspaper’s issue last week.



The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Lake Whitney Senior Center. The community-wide event is being co-sponsored by the Fort Graham Chapter, NSDAR and the Whitney posts of the American Legion #522 and the VFW #12176.



All veterans and their families, as well as an interested and patriotic public, are invited to attend.