Brad Daniels takes oath as new Prairielands GCD board member

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2021



Brad Daniels took his oath of office as a director on the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD) Board of Directors in October.



Daniels was appointed by the Hill County Commissioners Court in a public meeting on September 14, to serve out an unexpired term representing Hill County on the district’s board of directors through August 31, 2025.



Daniels, a resident of Hill County since 1980, began his career in the water industry working for a contractor installing water lines near Belton Lake and Lake Travis. He currently serves as the general manager at Aquilla Water Supply District in Hillsboro, where he has worked in various roles for over 32 years.



As a member of the PGCD Board of Directors, Daniels will work alongside seven other appointed members to lead the decision-making process and guide the development of PGCD’s rules and management plan, technical and scientific studies, conservation education, and the authorization of water well permits.



“I am looking forward to becoming more knowledgeable on the groundwater industry and the opportunity to assist and serve within the industry,” Daniels said.



The PGCD Board of Directors consist of eight members, two from each county, who are appointed by the county commissioners’ courts to serve unpaid, four-year terms.



The district is committed to manage and protect the groundwater resources within Ellis, Hill, Johnson and Somervell counties and to work with others to ensure a sustainable, adequate, high quality and cost-effective supply of water, now and in the future.



Find out more about the district and ways to conserve water by visiting http://www.prairielandsgcd.org.