Blum volleyball team earns area title

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Sports

November 10, 2021

The Blum High School varsity volleyball team secured the area championship with a win over Penelope (25-10, 25-10, 25-8) last week. The Lady Bobcats (31-11) were set to take on Abbott in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs Monday, November 8, in Valley Mills. Pictured (l to r) are: Addison Willingham, Jayden Galbraith, Payden Sanders, Ava West, Kaydee Roland, Kayden Arrington, Skylar Allen, McKayla Whatley, Ruby Rumohr, Gracie Allen and Emma Scott.

