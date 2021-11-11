Adoption Day celebrated in Hill County

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2021

The Hill County Child Protective Services Board and other local officials and organizations gathered to celebrate Adoption Day Friday, November 5. This year, 23 children who were adopted over the past year with their 17 families were invited to the event, which was held at Historic City Hall in Hillsboro. Families are pictured above with Hill County Court at Law Judge Matt Crain.
Brad Slaten and Billy Campbell played songs around the fire pit.
Lake Whitney State Park rangers attended Adoption Day and brought an animal pelt exhibit for children and families to view.
Whitney High School PALS decorated and helped set up.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s