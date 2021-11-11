Adoption Day celebrated in Hill County Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame November 10, 2021 The Hill County Child Protective Services Board and other local officials and organizations gathered to celebrate Adoption Day Friday, November 5. This year, 23 children who were adopted over the past year with their 17 families were invited to the event, which was held at Historic City Hall in Hillsboro. Families are pictured above with Hill County Court at Law Judge Matt Crain. Brad Slaten and Billy Campbell played songs around the fire pit. Lake Whitney State Park rangers attended Adoption Day and brought an animal pelt exhibit for children and families to view. Whitney High School PALS decorated and helped set up. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related