Food bank working to meet November’s collection goal

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2021

Official Food For Families drive day is November 19…

As families come together for holiday meals, it’s a perfect time to think about those in our community who have no food for meals.



November is Food for Families Month, a special month of giving to the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance food bank ministry. All November donations will be counted toward the Lake Whitney Food Bank goal of 65,000 pounds, but the official campaign day is Friday, November 19.



The food bank operates completely through donations and volunteers. No one is paid. All donations go directly to providing for those in need.



Our Daily Bread has served 1,992 families and 4,795 family members so far this year. Just in the month of October, 10,306 pounds of food were distributed to those who might not have had food otherwise.



Any donation is appreciated, but the following non-perishable food products are most needed – boxed instant mashed potatoes, spaghetti and macaroni and cheese. Canned goods are also needed – green beans, corn, peas, spaghetti sauce, pork and beans, tuna, chicken, peaches, fruit cocktail and pears, canned chicken noodle, tomato and vegetable soups. Please – no glass containers.



Items may be dropped off at the food bank at 100 Sims Drive.



Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and calculated at 2.5 pounds for each dollar.



Your monetary donations go a long way. The food bank works with Tarrant County Food Bank to maximize your contribution. Two trucks arrive every month with free fresh produce and eggs. Our Daily Bread can buy other food items at 14 cents a pound. The October trucks brought 149 pounds of meat and 420 pounds of chicken – all for $58.80.



LWMA Our Daily Bread director Connie Stahl emphasized the importance of this drive to the food bank, “This is Our Daily Bread’s main fund raiser and greatly determines how many that we can help next year,” she said. “Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance is very grateful for the support we receive from our community and business leaders. Without their contributions, many in need would go hungry.”



Food for Families is a joint annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10. KWTX will be televising some of the donations here during the day. Donations stay in our community.



Monetary donations may be mailed to Our Daily Bread, c/o Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 1502, Whitney, Texas 76692 or online at lakewhitneyminis terialalliance.org. You may also drop off a check at the food bank and get a receipt for tax deduction.



Contact Stahl at whitneyfood bank@windstream.net for more information about how you can help.