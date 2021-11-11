Laekeside VFD Auxillary plans holiday dinner for saturday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2021

The Lakeside Village Area VFD Ladies Auxiliary will hold their annual holiday dinner Saturday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Village Fire Hall/Community Center.



The dinner will consist of turkey, ham, dressing and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, bread, a drink and a selection of pie for a cost of $11 per person and $5 for children under 10 years of age. Eat in and take out will be available.



“This traditional holiday dinner has become a favorite for many people because first, it’s always a really delicious meal; but secondly, because many area residents choose to have Christmas with family that live further away so they don’t have a special meal for Thanksgiving. This dinner gives them that special meal with friends, family and neighbors,” said Vicki Johnson, Auxiliary President. “In addition, it’s just a very nice way to celebrate that we’ve made it through this past year together,” she added.



There will also be a very quick election of officers to the Lakeside Village Firefighters Association Board of Directors at some point in the evening. Standing for re-election are Tom Duckworth, Vice President; Lesa Taylor, Secretary and Gary Taylor, Board Member.



Nominations will also be taken from the floor. Every resident of the Lakeside Village Area VFD is eligible for the voice vote at the annual election.



The Fire Hall/Community Center is located at 136 CR 1275, just east of FM 927 and 56N, right next to the water tower.



For questions or further information, call Jackie at 254-775-4425.