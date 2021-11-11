Master Gardeners refresh local park Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame November 10, 2021 Master Gardeners refresh local parkThe Hill County Master Gardeners recently refreshed the Whitney Veterans Memorial Park in preparation for Veterans Day. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office helped with heavy labor, and several Whitney veterans participated. The organization would like to thank the Hill County Sheriff’s Office for their time and labor. “It’s been a challenging year for the U.S. military, their families and veterans, and our association is happy to honor them by helping with this garden,” the club announced in a statement. The gardeners would also like to thank All Texas Sand and Gravel in Whitney for their donation of crushed granite. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related