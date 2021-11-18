Area sales tax numbers look good in November

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 17, 2021



Area sales tax allocations remained strong when Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released November figures last week.



Whitney’s November payment came to $87,028.48, up 33 percent from last November. Year-to-date figures show Whitney taking in $727,629.29 so far in 2021, up 12 percent compared to the same period in 2020.



Hill County’s sales tax revenue was up 18 percent in November, for a total payment of $283,885.88. So far this year, Hill County’s payments have totaled $2,874,165.52, up 36 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Bosque County’s November allocation came to $79,239.82, up two percent from last November. Year-to-date figures show the county taking in $751,480.33, up 12 percent from the same period in 2020.



Allocations and changes from last November for other Hill County cities include: Abbott – $11,573.76, up two percent; Aquilla – $1,736.70, up 22 percent; Blum – $4,011.01, down 28 percent; Bynum – $1,016.88, up 19 percent; Carl’s Corner – $3,510.52, down 62 percent; Covington – $5,344.94, up one percent; Hillsboro – $403,914.14, up 23 percent; Hubbard – $24,015.96, down two percent; Itasca – $26,585.21, up 49 percent; Malone – $2,709.85, up 15 percent; Mertens – $427.02, down 58 percent; Mount Calm – $6,721.02, up 462 percent; Penelope – $969.14, up 18 percent.



Payments and changes for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $104,701.81, up 24 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,780.38, up nine percent; Iredell – $2,729.32, down 11 percent; Meridian – $24,234.85, down four percent; Morgan – $4,125.70, up eight percent; Valley Mills – $16,512.64, up seven percent; Walnut Springs – $6,259.28, up 18 percent.



Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 20.6 percent more than in November 2020.



These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.