Blum volleyball advances to state tourney

November 17, 2021

The Blum High School varsity volleyball team earned a trip to the state volleyball tournament with a 3-0 win over Hubbard Saturday, November 13.



The Lady Cats won the regional final by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 after defeating Bryson a day earlier in the regional semi-final round (25-8, 25-11, 25-13).



The wins came after Blum began the week with a victory over Abbott in three sets (25-11, 25-21, 25-17) Monday, November 8, to win the regional quarterfinal.



Blum (35-12) was scheduled to play Veribest (34-5) in the 1A State Semifinals Wednesday, November 17, at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland beginning at 1 p.m.