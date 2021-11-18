Hill County Meals On Wheels seeks senior christmas gifts

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 17, 2021



The holiday season is the time of the year when people are most likely to give to charitable organizations. The Hill County Meals on Wheels program is in its fifth year of giving Christmas gifts to area seniors.



Hillsboro and surrounding areas currently have over 70 seniors who depend on meals being delivered by volunteers daily from Meals on Wheels (MOW). To some, it is the only hot meal they have daily and for too many, it is the only face they may see.



With Christmas only weeks away, the community is invited to join in an effort to make sure these people who worked and built our community receive a Christmas food bag from the community they served.



Over the last four years, the seniors have received gifts of clothing items, caps, hats, gloves puzzle books, cards and more.



“This last year has been challenging for everyone,” said volunteer Thom Hanson. “This year, we believe providing a bag of easy-to-use, non-perishable food items will be of great benefit to our seniors.”



Suggested items include: individual, microwavable green beans and corn; pull-top can of chicken or tuna; Hormel Compleats meals (i.e. chicken and noodles); individual pudding, Jello or applesauce; individual fruit cups packed in their juice; Campbell’s sipping soup; Starkist Lunch To Go packs; 16 oz. jar of peanut butter; individual boxes of raisins; Welch’s natural fruit spread; Nabisco thin wheats; prepared popcorn; cereal and granola bars; Pop-Tarts; individual cereal; nuts and trail mixes.



If you have a special place in your heart to share in this project, items can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels Senior Center at the Church on Hill, 2000 Old Brandon Road in Hillsboro, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. To arrange pick up, call Thom Hanson at 254-479-8369.



Donations are requested by Wednesday, December 15, to determine what is needed.