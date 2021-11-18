Ribbon cutting held as Isaiah’s Place shares new mission statement, events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Isaiah’s Place recently as the retreat announced its new mission statement and has added new programs. Pictured are Madison Elmore and friends, Amy Booth, Terry and Charles Boyer, JoDee Kidnew, Marion Phillips, Jose Abrego, Vicki Thompson, Diane Frederickson, Kellie Condanti and Mr. P. the horse.

Isaiah’s Place is excited to share its new mission statement and programs for Whitney, Hill County and beyond. Isaiah’s Place provides an educational retreat facility for “Hope, Renewal and Restoration” focused on enriching the lives of those served by non-profit groups, including the deaf and other underserved populations.



A new Labyrinth Park Prayer Walk with an adjoining nature trail has been added on the east side of the property. When you visit the Labyrinth Park, you will see the large unique boulders used to accent the rock path.



An Equine Connection Program was started in February that includes Horse Powered Literacy and Equine Assisted Therapy. Personnel have completed certifications using the Eagala Model and Horse Powered Reading. Professional staff includes four equine specialists, two mental health specialists, and four have Horse Powered Reading certifications.



IP Home School Connection meets weekly. Families from around Hill County are involved, and the location’s 40 acres provide a variety of rich learning experiences.



Services continue for the deaf community and those wanting to be involved in deaf culture. This includes a unique Deaf History Center. American Sign Language classes are taught during the Homeschool Connection and also at Hill County Christian Academy in Hillsboro.



On the fourth Friday of each month, an informal fellowship and worship time called “Release” is open to anyone. Bring your instruments and join together with song, worship and prayer.



Facilities are now available for retreats, workshops, luncheons and meetings with several options available for overnight stays for families, churches and non-profit groups.



Isaiah’s Place was established in 2002 as a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation for the deaf and their families. It is located at 231 HCR 1207 near Whitney.



For more information on available programs, see isaiahsplace.net, email info@isaiahsplace.net, or call the office at 254-694-7771.