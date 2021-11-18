White Bluff Chapel recognizes veterans

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 17, 2021

Many local churches honored their veterans on Sunday, November 7. Pictured are the veterans who attended White Bluff Chapel’s first of two services on the Sunday prior to Veterans Day. Front row center is Dr. Randy Marshall, Chaplain, Colonel (Retired) from the U.S. Air Force and current pastor of White Bluff Chapel, who was guest speaker at the Whitney Veterans Day ceremony Thursday.

