Wreaths Across America effort now underway

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 17, 2021

Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Whitney Memorial Park are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.



This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,700 participating locations, will be on Saturday, December 18, at 10 a.m. The Fort Graham Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host the event.



The event is open to the public. All veterans, active-duty military and their families, as well as the local community are invited and encouraged to attend and learn more about Wreaths Across America’s mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.



This event will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military.



The goal of the fund raiser is to raise awareness and wreath sponsorships to be placed on 500 headstones to honor every veteran at Whitney Memorial Park. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15. Funds will be accepted through November 22, for this year.



“With each local event held across the country, volunteers help build community awareness and understanding of the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.



“However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel events like this one have taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community when it is needed most.”



Volunteers and supporters of the Fort Graham DAR work throughout the year to honor veterans through fund-raising events, projects and services that better our community.



Wreaths to be placed locally can be sponsored online by visiting https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and searching Fort Graham.